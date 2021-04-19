Six more positive cases were registered in children / students and one positive case in a trainer in Madeiran schools, informed the Regional Secretariat of Education this Monday.
These cases determined the confinement of six classrooms / classes, with a total of 115 children / students, six teachers and four non-teachers, read in the note sent to the newsrooms by the said organization.
The new positive cases were detected in the following schools:
EB1 / PE da Lombada
One child tested positive. Then, a room (19 children), six teachers and four non-teachers are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
Conservatory – Professional School of Arts of Madeira, Eng. Luiz Peter Clode
One student tested positive. Subsequently, a class (22 students) is in non-face-to-face classes until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
EB1 / PE of Caniçal
Two students tested positive. Subsequently, two classes (37 students) are in non-face-to-face classes until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
Ponta do Sol EBS
One student tested positive. Subsequently, a class (22 students) is in non-face-to-face classes until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
EBS / PE / Porto Moniz Day Care
One student tested positive. Subsequently, a class (15 students) is in non-face-to-face classes until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
Dr. Francisco Fernandes Professional School
A trainer tested positive.