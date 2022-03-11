Diesel goes up 11 cents and gasoline rises 7 cents in Madeira next week

Doesn’t matter what they say or promise, we could all see this was going to happen. I’m feeling very sorry for those travelling everyday for work, this rise is really going to hit the already poor wage on the island.

Fuel prices administratively controlled by the Regional Government rise from Monday, as predicted and reported. Gasoline 95 will cost another 7 euro cents, Road Diesel (simple) will cost another 11 euro cents and Colored and Marked Diesel will also increase by over 12 euro cents.

These are the prices in effect from 00:00 on Monday 14th March until 23:59 on Sunday 20th March.

Like this: Like Loading...