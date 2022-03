The bus that crashed this afternoon on Rua Conde Carvalhal, above the Pináculo viewpoint, in Funchal, has already been removed from the scene of the accident. The operation relied on a heavy auto-crane and a trailer for heavy vehicles.

The collision between a van and a bus culminated in the crash of the heavy vehicle. This accident resulted in four injuries, who were transported to the Dr. Nelio Mendonca. Other passengers on the bus suffered injuries.

