Forest Police Slaughter 11 Goats

It was through a statement that the Portuguese Labor Party (PTP) showed its disapproval of the slaughter of goats carried out this Wednesday, in Curral das Freiras, by the Forest Police. The PTP therefore asks the Regional Government to explain what it considers to be “a cruel slaughter of animals by the Forest Police in the Laurissilva area”.

In the communiqué, the party states that “at issue is the complaint by the Agroecological and Silvo-Pastoril Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (AASP), which accuses the Forest Police of abuse of power following the shooting of 11 goats in the Curral das Freiras that were in the area of ​​the Laurissilva forest”.

The PTP considers the released images “shocking”, stating that “our civilizational advance does not tolerate this type of barbaric intervention on animals.

Raquel Coelho, defends another approach to solve this type of problem. “Animals are not objects, nor mere packages of meat in the supermarket”, said the leader. Demanding pedagogical and disciplinary action on the Forest Police.

