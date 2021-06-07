Hello from 32,000 feet, how good am I to still keep you updated… 😂 😂 😂 Think we somewhere over Spain…

APRAM confirmed on its official website the medical evacuation of a crew member of the cruise ship ‘Carnavial Dream’, stopped outside the three miles off Funchal.

According to this publication, two boats went to the rescue, one to collect the crew and the other for inspection by the Maritime Authority.

The liner is coming from Miami and is expected to head to the Mediterranean.

“On board there are 16 passengers and 213 crew,”