3ships filled the port of Funchal today.

The Port of Funchal today received the cruise ships ‘Iona’, ‘Borealis’ and ‘AIDAmar’, which are transporting 11,213 people, including passengers and crew.

The giant ‘Iona’, which carries 5,179 passengers and 1,671 crew, will remain in Madeira for 13 hours, departing at 10pm towards Lisbon, as part of a 14-night cruise that began on November 11th in Sothampton, with stops in the Canaries, Madeira , Lisbon and A Coruña, ending in Southampton, on November 25th.

The transatlantic ‘Borealis’ arrived this morning from Liverpool, where it began a 29-night cruise around the Caribbean islands, with stops in Funchal, Antigua, Martinique, Bridgetown, Grenada, Grenadines, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. .Maarten, Ponta Delgada, returning to Liverpool on December 14th. This ship spends 10 hours in the Funchal bay, leaving at 5pm for St. Johns, Antigua, with 967 passengers and 625 crew.

The ‘AIDAmar’, coming from A Coruña, arrived in Madeiran waters this Sunday morning as well, carrying out a 21-night cruise. She left Hamburg on November 12th, with stops in Portland, A Coruña, now Funchal, followed by the Canary Islands, Lisbon, Le Havre, ending the cruise in Hamburg on December 3rd. There are 2,132 passengers and 639 crew members traveling on board. Around midnight, the ship leaves Funchal, heading to Las Palmas.

