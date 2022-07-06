RIBEIRA BRAVA RAISES AWARENESS OF LAND CLEARING

The Parish Council of Ribeira Brava shared today, on its social networks, a publication that aims to raise awareness of the need for land cleaning.

This publication comes with the purpose of helping the people of Ribeirabraven to clean the agricultural land they care for, in order to avoid the outbreak of fires and the proliferation of urban pests.

“With the increase in temperatures in the coming days, the Risk of Forest Fire also increases. Bearing in mind that the main cause of fires are negligent actions, we ask for increased attention in these summer months. Avoid risky behavior that could endanger people and the heritage that belongs to all of us. We also remind you that bonfires and burning are prohibited until October 31 of this year. If you detect a fire, bonfire or burning, don’t hesitate to call 112. Let’s protect our forest!” , refers to the publication of the Parish Council.

From Jornal Madeira

