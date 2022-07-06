Praia do Gorgulho under construction

The work to consolidate the solarium platform at Praia do Gorgulho, also known as Praia do Gavinas, in the Lido area, is in progress, as JM reported.

The partial destruction of the solarium that took place last winter forced the Municipality of Funchal to carry out this intervention.

In concrete, the solarium will be reconstructed and a new support wall will be replaced to replace the one that was damaged.

“Repair the beach solarium in order to serve the population of this beach with free access and in order to guarantee its durability and weather resistance” is the objective of the municipality.

The total value of the work is 66,218.30 euros with completion scheduled for the 31st of this month.

The beach will remain in operation where it has not been damaged (see photo). However, as we had the opportunity to verify on the ground the patch of earth, naturally caused by the intervention of the machines, does not provide the best bathing environment.

A few meters from the work is the usual service for renting jet skis, canoeing, stand up paddle and parasailing equipment.

From Jornal Madeira

