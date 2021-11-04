WORKER IS INJURED FOLLOWING TRUCK CRASH IN SANTA CRUZ

The accident that occurred this morning on the expressway, next to Madeira International Airport, towards Funchal – Machico, which took the life of a driver of about 50 years, also caused slight injuries to a man who was working on the pier, where the truck fell.

According to what JM found, the victim was rescued on the spot by Firefighters Sapadores de Santa Cruz. He complained of pain in his lower back but refused to be transported to hospital.

It should be remembered that the truck driver died after having lost control of his vehicle, followed by a fall of 15 meters. The victim was imprisoned and was removed by the operatives, and the death was confirmed by the EMIR doctor, who was also called to the scene.

The heavy vehicle was carrying a container with pallets.

In the area of operations, 12 members of the Sapadores de Santa Cruz, mobile resources of this corporation and of Machico, were involved.

However, the Public Security Police (PSP), which were also at the site, closed the access where the accident occurred.

From Jornal Madeira

