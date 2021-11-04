Madeira’s hotel groups raise salaries and hire foreigners due to lack of staff

Representatives of the two largest hotel groups in Madeira – Pestana and Porto Bay – admitted this afternoon, in Funchal, that tourism is in a good moment, with high demand, but is struggling with a problem of shortage of labor. which, for now, will be minimized with the recruitment of personnel abroad and the increase in salaries.

“English is spoken in our kitchen. And it’s not Oxford English. It is the English of Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It’s because? Because there are many functions today in which we are unable to recruit in Portugal”, said Bernardo Trindade, from the Porto Bay group, at the conference of the Portuguese Tax Association, which takes place in the afternoon at the Legislative Assembly of Madeira. The Madeiran manager sees in the countries of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) a streak of staff recruitment, but he argued that it is also necessary to “look at remuneration schemes” in order to make the hotel sector “more glamorous” from the point of view of view of job opportunities.

Paulo Prada confessed that Grupo Pestana is already taking decisions to make the hotel professions “more glamorous and sexy”, with increases in salary items. But he fears that even this is not enough and he gave an example: “In our London hotel before the pandemic we had 90 such employees and today we only have 30, even though the remuneration of each one has increased considerably”. By the way, both Paulo Prada and Bernardo Trindade acknowledged that the shortage of available personnel is not an exclusive difficulty for Madeira or Portugal, as it “pervades all of Europe”. They also recognized that it does not result exclusively from the reinforcement of social support granted to workers and companies in the most acute months of the pandemic.

  1. Perhaps if Pestana had not fired so many very loyal longstanding overseas employees, so they did not have to pay staff during the Pandemic, they would not be in this position right now.
    Instead they just shut most of their hotels in Madeira, shunting timeshare owners into the Pestana Carlton as their only option if they wanted to use their timeshares – which was clearly a cheaper option for Pestana than keeping on loyal staff.
    Note – no compensation has been offered to Pestana timeshare owners – who have still had to pay so-called ‘Maintenance’ for their weeks, which they may never use.
    I even asked Pestana if they could/would use this time to ‘upgrade’ tired, so-called 5 star properties – and never received a response!

    Reply

  2. So what’s all this on your previous blogs from ignorant Brits about poor starving Madeirans? Makes me sick how ignorant people can be so blind.

    Reply

  3. The Pestana comment is very relavant. I said some months ago that it’s the richest man in Portugal, Mr Pestana, who is profiting at the expense of the poor employees who were not being helped adequately by the government. I received lots of abuse for this.

    Reply

    1. I’m sure I will also get many negative comments, including from Pestana – as none of my paints have been successful.
      I have 6 weeks at The Grand and The Promenade. I’ve had 2 serious accidents there.
      But very little response or acceptance of accountability or responsibility!
      Now with the excuses re Covid – so-called ‘owners’ are being held hostage.
      And Mr Pestana cannot even be bothered to use the time to upgrade his tired looking so-called 5 star hotels!!!

      Reply

