Friday FotoTobi Hughes·5th November 2021Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Bob Dinohue for these photos he took while in Funchal. Some photos taken in Funchal last week, while enjoying our return to Madeira since January 2019. It was nice to be back. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related