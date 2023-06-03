BODY OF A MAN FOUND FLOATING IN THE SEA OF ​​FAIAL

Everything indicates that the corpse is that of a male individual and only the autopsy and subsequent identification will prove whether or not it is the body of the soldier who disappeared on Saturday, in the sea of São Jorge.

A body was found this Saturday floating in the area of ​​​​the coast of Faial, located on the north coast of Madeira. The authorities were promptly called and a team from SANAS Madeira, including a crew and a lifeguard, is carrying out an operation to rescue the body.

The operation is being coordinated by the Commander of the Maritime Police and Captain of the Port of Funchal. Despite JM’s attempts, he still hasn’t been able to confirm the whole operation, but he knows from a Civil Protection source that an operation is underway to rescue a body in the sea of ​​Faial.

The rescue operation began a little while ago and the health delegate, the PSP and the Maritime Police have already been called to go to the place where the body was found, in the coastal area of ​​Faial. The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities. Soon after being rescued, the body must be sent to the Office of Legal and Forensic Medicine at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where he will be autopsied to determine the circumstances of death.

From Jornal Madeira

