Yellow warnings issued for rain and wind at times strong

At the moment, in my opinion the weather is looking a little better than the forecasts have been showing in the last few days, but we are still in for a lot of rain from Monday.

Due to the forecast of rain, sometimes strong and sometimes strong wind from the south quadrant, with gusts of up to 95 km/h, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued this morning yellow warnings for precipitation in Madeira and in Porto Santo, and for the wind, on the south coast and mountainous regions of the island of Madeira, all valid between noon on Monday the 5th, and 6:00 am on Tuesday the 6th.

In the case of wind blowing from the south quadrant, according to the IPMA, gusts of up to 75 km/h are expected on the south coast, while in mountainous regions the estimated gusts are up to 95 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

These winds could well cause problems at the airport, and flights unable to land, this will be more in the afternoon and evening of Monday.

