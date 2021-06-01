The Public Security Police has already announced the sites where it will carry out inspections using radar in June.

This month reveals the PSP, it is planned to control drivers on seven road sections. However, it is necessary to take into account that speed control operations may occur that have not been disclosed, as is always the case.

The work of the PSP transit in Madeira does not only go to the operations disclosed but also to the daily operations of inspection and control of the speed limit, mainly within the localities.

11 / Jun / 21 – 07H30 – Rua Ribeira de João Gomes – Funchal Municipality

18 / Jun / 21 – 14H00 – VR 1 – São Pedro – Municipality of Santa Cruz

18 / Jun / 21 – 19H00 – VR 1 East / West – Câmara de Lobos Municipality

25 / Jun / 21 – 14H00 – Av. Do Infante – Municipality of Funchal

29 / Jun / 21 – 14H00 – VE Maiata – Porto da Cruz – Machico Municipality

30 / Jun / 21 – 13H00 – VE 3 Lugar de Baixo – Municipality of Ponta do

30 / Jun / 21 – 14H00 – Av. Mário Soares – Funchal Municipality

From Jornal Madeira