Fire leads to the evacuation of the Achadas da Cruz health center and the nursing home

The fire has already reached the municipality of Porto Moniz, where at the moment the focus is on a fire in Achadas da Cruz.

Attention is focused on this place, where “citizens were training for a mountain bike race”, as revealed a moment ago by the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, adding that “the PSP has already been informed to pick them up”.

In this sense, “the evacuation of the Achadas da Cruz health center” will also be carried out, where there are 10 users and a health professional.

“Due to the proximity of the home to the Lamaceiros area, it is also already undergoing an evacuation procedure, to remove the elderly”, informed Pedro Ramos.

The government official announced that the air resources will act on the Porto Moniz fire source, where “more resources will also be mobilized”

In relation to the municipality of Calheta, where Pedro Ramos is monitoring the situation, almost a hundred firefighters remain focused on fighting fires. “We know that an uninhabited house was hit,” he clarified, confirming that there were no victims.

In Curral das Freiras, “the situation is more controlled”, it is “in the aftermath phase”, so some professionals will remain there “to monitor the situation”.

From Diário Notícias

