SUNDAY IS EXPECTED TO RAIN IN MADEIRA, BUT HOT WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE UNTIL THE END OF NEXT WEEK

Victor Prior, delegate in Madeira from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), predicts rain for Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, but the hot weather is expected to continue until the end of next week.

“Temperatures will remain high, in the order of 31°C and 32°C until Saturday. On Sunday it should rain, but initially light rain. Some showers are also expected on Tuesday, which are expected to repeat on Thursday”.

However, from Saturday, October 14th, and although temperatures remain hot, there will be a slight drop, “of two degrees”, remaining in the order of 29°C until the end of next week, when in which thermometers are expected to drop again.

As for the wind, Victor Prior states that it will blow moderately in coastal regions, up to 30 km/h, and occasionally strong in mountainous regions.

From Jornal Madeira

