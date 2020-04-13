The Commission of Users of the Regional Health Service reveals, through a press release, that it requested responses from the Health and Civil Protection Secretariat, regarding the distribution of 250 thousand personal protection masks to the citizens of Madeira.

The Regional Health Service Users Commission is surprised that the plan is to distribute two masks per household, considered a traditional nuclear of a family with young children.

“In this sense, we would like to know what will be the alternative that families that do not fit this model considered by the Department of Health will have? Using as an example, a household consisting of three members of working age still performing functions with professions that require it despite the declaration of the “State of Emergency”. How will there be conditions to effectively sanitize these reusable masks considering the clear scarcity that is presented to us? ”, He asks.

From DN