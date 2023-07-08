EVERYTHING READY TO CELEBRATE MADEIRA IN LONDON

Miguel Albuquerque leads the Madeiran delegation that celebrates between today and tomorrow, in London, Madeira and Communities Day.

The party’s stage, where several artists will perform, such as Márcio Amaro, in the photo, is already prepared. The event will take place in Larkhall Park and Miguel Albuquerque will address the public at 5 pm. The party is expected to have around five thousand people.

It should be noted that there will be performances by folklore groups, by Sérgio Campos, Márcio Amaro, Vasco Freitas, And other entertainment.

