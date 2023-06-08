Praia do Seixal will have a lifeguard this summer

Praia do Cais do Seixal, located in the municipality of Porto Moniz, will be guarded by a lifeguard from this Friday, June 9th.

The guarantee was given by the mayor of Porto Moniz himself, who says “he is, once again, fulfilling his word given to the population” by the time of the elections for the term that ends in 2025.

The mayor recognizes that “this was an urgent need”, justifying it with the “peculiar characteristics and natural conditions” of Praia do Seixal, which has “registered a growing demand, so this was a goal that my team and I had been trying to achieve for a long time a few years ago”.

Emanuel Câmara warns of the lack of lifeguards in the Region and reinforces the call for the Regional Government to seek to enhance the careers of these professionals, in order to attract greater demand for this area.

(I think he should also think about the lack of parking in this area, as its become one of the most photographed beaches on the island, and it’s a total traffic nightmare there)

With a financial effort fully supported by the municipality and in a human resources management action, the mayor is committed to improving the municipality’s tourist offer, highlighting and thanking the great professionalism shown by the team of lifeguards from the Porto Moniz Natural Pools which, requested by the Municipality, it will support longer hours, so that a lifeguard can be released to Praia do Cais do Seixal.

Surveillance at Praia do Cais do Seixal will be ensured every day, until mid-September, from 9 am to 7 pm.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...