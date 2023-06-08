Praia da Calheta receives a load of sand next Monday

It is already next Monday that Calheta beach receives a reinforcement of yellow sand. The cargo ship Manisa Greta has already docked in the port of Caniçal from the port of Sines, having completed the journey in two and a half days.

The preparatory work started to be carried out a few days ago, mainly in the reprofiling of those who protect the bathing area, which will be closed off while the work is carried out to restore the levels of inert materials that make the space one of the beaches of choice in Madeira.

Furthermore, the local authority of Calheta has recently launched a project to improve this entire complex, which aims to reclassify leisure areas and security walls.

From Diário Notícias

