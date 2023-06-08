PAN expresses “deep gratitude” to regional authorities

Rivers held well as seen in the videos below.

PAN Madeira expressed this Thursday, June 8, its “deep thanks and recognition” to the regional authorities that adopted measures to mitigate the consequences of the Óscar Depression in Madeira and safeguard human and animal life, the territory, the cultural heritage , as well as environmental.

It’s noted that the new concrete defences and the alert system for Madeira worked well, and the rivers although very full as you can see in the videos below, did not over spill.

In Madalena and Funchal, there were some pro lems with the exit of the rivers to the sea whi h needed to be cleared, but teams were on the ground doing this over the two days of the storm..

Thanks to Paula Van Kleij-de Keijser for this video of the River in Machico.

And these two rivers in Funchal from Miguel Jardim.

