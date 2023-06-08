Fire drill on board ship in the Port of Funchal

This morning, a fire drill is taking place on board the ship ‘Anthem of the Seas’, in the port of Funchal.

The exercise also involves the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Subcentre (MRSC Funchal), the structure of the Local Maritime Authority (AML) and the Madeira Ports Administration (APRAM, SA), within the scope of each service.

APRAM also conducts Internal Emergency Plan (IEP) training at the sea/land interface, integrating its own human and material resources and private security services (RONSEGUR).

Given the typology of the simulated accident, there are other civil protection crews collaborating, namely the Funchal Sapadores Firefighters, informs APRAM.

