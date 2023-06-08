Procession of the Body of God returns to the streets of Funchal

Another holiday today in Madeira, and then again on Saturday, which is Portugal Day.

After an interregnum dictated by the covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations associated with Corpo de Deus in Madeira once again have the splendor of other times, namely with the open-air mass in Praça do Município/Largo do Colégio and the procession after the mass to go some of the main streets in the center of Funchal.

This was guaranteed to DIÁRIO by Marcos Gonçalves, who, in addition to being parish priest of the Cathedral, is responsible for communication in the Diocese of Funchal. The canon says that today’s celebrations will begin with a “time of adoration” to the Blessed Sacrament, starting at 1:30 pm, in the Church of São Pedro.

At 6:00 pm, an open-air mass takes place in Praça do Município/Largo do Colégio, presided over by D. Nuno Brás, Bishop of Funchal, which will be followed by the emblematic procession, which, as mentioned, will again travel through some of the main streets of the city.

This Thursday there will be no shortage of traditional flower carpets, along the entire route where the procession will pass. This year, these ornaments will be the responsibility of the parishes of Curral das Freiras; Graça and Visitação, Assomada and Achada de Gaula; Feiteiras, Rosário and Lameiros; and from Ponta Delgada, Boaventura and Fajã do Penedo.

