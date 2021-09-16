More than 80% of catering companies and almost 60% of tourism companies have experienced difficulties in hiring new employees this year, according to a survey by the Portuguese Hotel, Restaurant and Similar Association (AHRESP), released today.

Data from the most recent survey carried out by AHRESP indicate that 84% of catering and similar companies and 57% of tourist accommodation companies have experienced difficulties in hiring new employees this year, informed the association, in its daily bulletin.

According to AHRESP , the difficulty in recruiting professionals for the catering and tourism sectors “remains one of the obstacles that can jeopardize the recovery of tourism and the national economy.

“Although this difficulty had already started to be felt before the pandemic crisis, the inactivity of tourist companies over the last year and a half displaced workers to other economic activities, exacerbating the problem”, said the association.

Thus, AHRESP considered “urgent to create mechanisms that support and facilitate the hiring and qualification of human resources”, given that “people are the most important asset in any activity, particularly in tourism”.

In the same bulletin, the association also defended the availability of a specific financial support line for the reopening of nightlife, after about a year and a half closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, so that bars and clubs can reopen “with the quality of service” that they “always” had.

“Since these activities are still closed by legal decree, the requalification of its spaces and equipment will be an absolute necessity, which implies significant investments for the long-awaited reopening”, pointed out AHRESP.

From RTP Madeira