103 new cases 106 recovered

There are currently 103 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. These are 3 imported cases and 100 from local transmission.

There are still another 106 recovered, with the Region accounting for 1,078 active cases, of which 50 are imported and 1028 are of local transmission.

34 infected people requiring hospitalization in the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital units dedicated to this new disease. The number of patients in Intensive Care has slightly increased, from four to five, the highest number this December.

