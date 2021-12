Christmas magic has arrived at Monte, Several ecological Christmas trees decorated to perfection are on display in Largo da Fonte.

This is the eighth contest entitled ‘Ecological Christmas Trees’, promoted by the Parish Council of Monte, thus giving color and shine to the space.

In addition to this exhibition, which will be open until January 9, you can also visit the Christmas Market, which is also taking place at this time in Largo da Fonte.

From Jornal Madeira

