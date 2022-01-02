Covid-19 cases lead to the suspension of visits to Dr. João de Almada Hospital

Visits on floors 0 (zero) and 2 of Hospital Dr. João de Almada are suspended due to the detection of several cases of Covid-19.

SESARAM has already confirmed the situation to the Diário Notícias and explained that, in the screening carried out yesterday, five positive cases were detected in more than 300 tests.

Visits are therefore suspended until further notice.

At Dr. João de Almada hospital, several services are installed. In practice, the two upper floors function as a home, especially for the elderly, but not only.

The services of the NETWORK – Regional Network of Continuous Integrated Care – and the Palliative Care Unit operate on the ground floor and basement.

From Diário Notícias

