AIR FORCE HELICOPTER RESCUES CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER 300 KM FROM MADEIRA

The Navy, through the Lisbon Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC Lisbon), in conjunction with the MRSC Funchal, coordinated, since Saturday night, the medical rescue of a passenger aboard the cruise ship “Spirit of Discovery,” the Navy reported this morning. The ship was 160 miles – the equivalent of 296 kilometers – southeast of the island of Madeira.

​​​​The request for help was received at MRSC Funchal, at 8:11 pm on Saturday. After contacting the Mar Urgent Patients Guidance Center (CODU-MAR), it was determined that the passenger would have to receive special medical assistance with extreme urgency, due to a clinical condition that indicated internal bleeding, refers the same source.

Through collaboration with the Air Force, through the RCC Lisbon and the Porto Santo Air Detachment, at 22:45 a helicopter (EH-101) was sent to carry out the rescue, which was accompanied by a fixed-wing aircraft. detachment.

In the early hours of today, around 1:00 am, the British passenger was safely rescued from the ship to Funchal airport, where an ambulance from Bombeiros Sapadores de Santa Cruz was already waiting to take the passenger to a hospital unit.

