The PortoBay group’s five-star hotel in Funchal has a new ‘look’.

The Cliff Bay, took advantage of the pandemic to undertake a deep refurbishment, now completed. The hotel “now has even more open views, being more luminous and contemporary, with the comfort and friendliness as always”, explains the hotel unit in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

The intervention focused on the rooms, reception, lobby and the restaurant Il Gallo D’Oro, with 2 Michelin stars.

“The novelties start right at the entrance of the hotel, with the new decoration in the lobby and reception. However, the highlights go to the integral change of the window frames in all rooms and in the lobby, which provide more open views and ensure greater energy efficiency” , elucidates the hotel.

In terms of the rooms, the presidential suite was completely remodeled, as well as the Atlantic suite rooms, which now have a new decor.

Finally, as previously reported, the two-Michelin-star restaurant Il Gallo d’Oro underwent a major refurbishment. The room has been completely renovated, now featuring more contemporary touches and completely renewed lighting. Here the big news is also the ‘Chef’s Table’, located in the center of the room, where Chef Benoît Sinthon’s team cooks with customers.

According to António Trindade, CEO of the hotel group, “with this renovation, we are in line with market expectations, valuing even more those that are differentiating aspects of The Cliff Bay: its location, views and cuisine. In addition, we have renewed arguments. to continue to welcome the many repeat guests who year after year choose The Cliff Bay for their vacation experience.”

This refurbishment at The Cliff Bay hotel represents an investment of 1.6M euros and takes place as part of a series of refurbishments carried out in several of the group’s hotels between 2020 and 2021.

