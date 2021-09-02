The General Directorate of Health announced this Wednesday that it started to recommend the administration of an additional dose of vaccine against covid-19 for people over 16 years old and with immunosuppression.

The president of the Regional Government, however, stated that Madeira is already preparing the administration of the third dose, and that it cannot “wait for the indecisions and zigzags of the DGS”.

“We are already preparing the third dose, primarily for those who are at-risk groups and for those in the front line, that is, civil protection, health, everyone in the front line, as happened with the first That’s what we’re going to do, regardless of age,” said Miguel Albuquerque, on the sidelines of a visit to the company J. Nelson Abreu.

“We have followed the process of Israel, which is already administering the third dose to a large part of the population and we are not going to wait for the indecisions of the DGS”, he said.

From Jornal Madeira