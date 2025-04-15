South Wales Male Choir in Funchal

“Wales’ only truly regional male choir was formed in 1982 to undertake a tour of the Eastern United States, as a result of Welsh-American promoters witnessing a Royal Albert Hall 1,000 Welsh Male Voice Concert. Performing with leading symphony orchestras under the baton of the BBC’s Alun John and patronage of HRH The Prince of Wales, the 530 choristers from 42 different choirs received rave reviews resulting from 5 sell-out concerts in Pittsburgh, with Baltimore, Washington, New York (where crowds queuing for tickets, at the Cathedral of St John the Divine, stopped the traffic on Broadway!) and finally Buffalo witnessing the Welsh Male Voice tradition at its best.

Success and enjoyment in the 1983 tour had been so great that back home at the ‘winding-up’ meeting, no fewer than 153 choristers (the number present!) unanimously voted to continue; the ‘raison d’etre’ being to continue to take abroad the traditions of the Welsh Male Choir.

To date, 24 tours have taken place – USA (4), Canada (3), France, Gibraltar, Eastern Europe, Australia, together with no fewer than seven Commemorative Tours to the WWI and WWII Battlefields of Flanders and Normandy performing often before Royalty, Government Leaders and most importantly Veterans. The choir has even travelled to Monaco for a one-off concert in the International Sporting Club, and cruised the Baltic with shore based concerts in Russia, Estonia, and Norway.”

Following the Coronation of Prince Charles to King Charles 3rd, the King has graciously agreed to continue his patronage of the choir – the only Welsh Male Voice Choir to receive such an acolade!

Continuing the touring traddition, Côr Meibion De Cymru will be staying in Madeira, and performing a number of concerts.

Friday 18th April 2025 -18hr00. Hotel Enotel Lido Funchal

Saturday 19th April 2025 17hr00.The Ritz Grand Cafe – Av. Arriaga 33 – Free Open air concert!

Tuesday 22nd April 17.30. Holy Trinity Church (Igleja Inglesa) R.do Quebra Costas 18, Funchal

Wednesday 23rd April 2025 20hr30. Joint concert with the Madeira Mandolin Orchestra, and the Grupo Coral do Arco da Calheta mixed choir in the Grand Hall of the Regional Assembly Building. Av. do Mar Funchal.

All the choristers are volunteers, and pay their own expenses when touring, and help to raise money for local good causes.