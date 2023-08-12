ALBUQUERQUE: CYBER ATTACK ON SESARAM WAS A “CRIMINAL AND IGNOBLE” ACT

Miguel Albuquerque today classified the cyberattack on SESARAM as a “criminal and ignoble” act.

“The cyberattack – we need to understand this – is an act of a criminal organization, it is a criminal and ignoble act that caused serious damage not to SESARAM itself, but to users and public health”, classified today the president of the Regional Government , who interrupted a holiday period to participate in the Gastronomic Festival of Black Swordfish, in Câmara de Lobos.

Miguel Albuquerque recognized that SESARAM’s cybersecurity system “is not the most sophisticated”, and reiterated that there will be new investments.

“Only now we are going to invest around 15 million euros. We had invested 5 million euros”, he said, also thanking all the health professionals“ who have work in an extraordinary way ”.

“From Monday, the regional secretary for Health will be here to try to recover and guarantee the provision of services with dignity for users”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

As usual they know the systems are not the best, but wait for something like this to happen, and poor millions into things that are not needed, and not gain from.

