RED WARNING FOR HIGH TEMPERATURES FORCES FIREFIGHTERS TO GATHER FOR FIRE RISK IN MADEIRA

The Regional Civil Protection Service has already communicated with the commands of all fire brigades in RAM to gather the maximum number of operatives to prevent the risk of fires.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere has placed the mountainous regions of Madeira under a red warning, which is in effect until 11 pm on Saturday. Warning due to persistent high values ​​of maximum temperature and very low relative humidity. The red warning is the most severe on a scale of three and indicates an extremely hazardous weather situation. The rest of the archipelago – south, north and Porto Santo coasts – is under orange warning until 7 pm on Sunday. According to the IPMA, the red warning, which only covers mountain areas, came into force at 6:33 pm this Friday and lasts until 11:00 pm on Saturday, and the SRPC has already launched the alert for the high risk of fires.

All firefighters’ commands have already received instructions from the authorities to adopt the maximum number of prevention teams for the high risk of fire.

From Jornal Madeira

