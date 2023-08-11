Mountainous regions of Madeira under red warning due to heat

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) today placed the mountainous regions of Madeira under red warning due to hot weather, until 11 pm this Saturday.

According to the IPMA, the red warning, which only covers mountain areas, came into effect at 6:33 pm this Friday and will last until 11 pm on Saturday.

After that time, those zones are on orange alert due to the heat until 21:00 on Sunday.

The IPMA justifies the red warning with the “persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature and very low relative humidity”. The red warning is the most severe on a scale of three and indicates an extremely hazardous weather situation where temperatures will pass 35°. The rest of the Madeira archipelago (South, North and Porto Santo coasts) is under orange warning until 7 pm on Sunday.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...