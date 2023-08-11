Strong wind warning for Madeira

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal informs that it has received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) a warning of strong winds for Madeira.

The wind can reach 62 km/h in any direction, he informs, recommending the owners and shipowners of the vessels to adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety.

The wind has certainly picked up over the last couple of hours, but it’s not clear if this will affect flights coming to the island or how long this warning lasts for.

Looking at Wind Guru, they are not showing strong winds, but an increase in gusts, especially for tomorrow and Sunday, but all below the limits for landing.

