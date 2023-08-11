IPMA again extended warning for hot weather in Madeira

The orange warning that had been issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) for the Madeira Archipelago was once again extended today.

Thus, the north coast, south coast, mountainous regions of Madeira and Porto Santo will be under orange warning until 7 pm next Sunday, August 13th.

The Regional Civil Protection Service has already issued several recommendations in this regard and added that there will be greater surveillance in the mountains because “Madeira without fires depends on everyone”.

From Diário Notícias

