This year alone, 47 new companies have already been licensed in this area. It is estimated that there are already more than 70 renta-ar companies in the Region.

Just totally shocking. There are rent a cars everywhere now, and one of the biggest problems, is the parking of these and you see across social media that residents are complaining all over the island for the lack of parking.

See the video in Portuguese on the link below.

From RTP Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...