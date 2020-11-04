Wedding parties, baptisms, and other family celebrations cannot have more than 50 people, said Miguel Albuquerque.

The space where these celebrations are held will have to meet the standards set by the health authorities.

The President of the Regional Government added that the worship spaces will only have 1/3 of the capacity of the place, mandatory hand disinfection, and mandatory use of a mask.

After the religious acts, the area will have to be disinfected and the faithful will have to return home soon, and gatherings at the door of the churches are prohibited.

REGIONAL GOVERNMENT MAINTAINS CLASSROOM CLASSES.

Urged to comment on the pandemic situation in schools in the Region, Miguel Albuquerque guaranteed that the face-to-face classes will continue.

“At the moment, the situation in the schools has been a scrupulous fulfillment of both teachers, parents, and employees. 9 contingency plans have been implemented and all situations of contagion or potential contagion have followed the rules determined by the Regional Directorate for Health “, started by saying.

“We have no cases of contamination in schools and this is a positive sign of both the responsibility of the parents and the responsibility of the teachers,” he said, before announcing that the face-to-face classes will continue.

https://www.jm-madeira.pt/