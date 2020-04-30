Barbearia Madeirense released a video in order to raise awareness about how customers will be received at the establishment, and also to inform about sanitary hygiene measures taken in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the owner of the barbershop, André Alves, the video will also fulfil a solidarity mission: for each video sharing made on Facebook, 0.50 cents will be raised to donate to the AFRAM association, that is, the video shares will be transformed into euros.

“This video is a 3 in 1: we promote the establishment, transmit our safety and hygiene rules at work and still pursue a solidarity end”, observed the owner of the barbershop located at Savoy Palace, at Imperatriz Dona Amélia, 146, Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira