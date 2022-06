The maritime platform placed next to the Poça do Gomes- Doca do Cavacas Bathing Complex, in Funchal, was dragged by the sea current.

The rough sea caused the platform to be taken away last Tuesday afternoon, and it was found this morning off the coast of Caniço.

It was, however, rescued and removed from the water by SANAS-Madeira, which towed it to the Água de Pena area.

From Diário Notícias

