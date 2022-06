The first easyJet flight from Humberto Delgado airport (Lisbon) and Porto Santo makes its first trip today, at 18:15. The connection between the Portuguese capital and Porto Santo will be operated twice a week (Sundays and Thursdays), until the end of September, with flights from €25.

In addition to this new route, since the 2nd of May, easyJet also started its operation on the connection from Porto to Ilha Dourada, with two weekly frequencies (Sundays and Thursdays).

From Diário Notícias

