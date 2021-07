Madeira has today 26 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2. The region now counts 9907 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are 13 imported cases (9 from the United Kingdom, 2 from the North Region, 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region and 1 from Spain) and 13 cases of local transmission.

According to the daily bulletin of the Regional Health Directorate, there are now 16 more recovered cases, and there is a total of 180 active cases.