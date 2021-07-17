Thousands of airline passengers have been left in limbo as the first few hours of a strike by Groundforce baggage-handlers saw the cancellation of over 180 flights.

Indeed, the number of flights being cancelled “is growing by the minute”.

ANA airports authority and TAP have both appealed to Groundforce to call off this industrial action. If it continues, it won’t just impact on passengers, but on workers of Groundforce and TAP – two companies already in serious difficulties, said TAP’s CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener.

She stressed the implications of this strike could further damage the ‘economy of this country’

Taken from Portugal Resident.

I can only speak for our family members coming. They are now stuck in Lisbon until Tuesday Morning, they flew from France via lisbon. The airport has been rammed pack with no social distancing, and on top of that no one can have there luggage which is on the planes until Monday morning.

Plus their PCR tests will have run out of date and they will need knew ones to travel, with probably extra cost and trying to find out where to get one.

Just totally unacceptable, and I hope the portugues and at least the Madeiran government, get rid of this company, and go in house or something else, they need no sympathy or support what so ever.

Imagine those with all their medication in their cases, who now have no access to it., how can this be….???

I think there will be many more issues rising from this and I pray we see the end of Groundforce.