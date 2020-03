The second suspected case of infection with a new Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira had a negative result, said RTP-Madeira.

The second suspected case of infection with a new Coronavirus was, yesterday, subject to clinical and epidemiological evaluation by the health authorities and referred to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. So far, IASAÚDE has not officially announced the results.

The patient is a 28 year old woman, born in Funchal, who was in Italy.