After the cancellation, so far, of four flights at Madeira Airport, there is now news of the cancellation of the two SATA charters, which were supposed to take tourists from Porto and Lisbon to Porto Santo.

The S4 6451 from Lisbon and the S4 6471 from Porto were to land at Porto Santo Airport at 15:35 and 21:00, respectively, so only the inter-island connection of Binter, at 18:55 will run.

Madeira Airport, on the other hand, expects more flights from Portuguese airports by the end of today, the realization of which is not yet known to be possible.

From Diário Notícias