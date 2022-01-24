Cement sales in Madeira reach the highest in the last ten years

The increase was even more significant in relation to the value sold (33.5%), reaching 17.5 million euros

Cement sales in the Autonomous Region of Madeira were around 154.8 thousand tons in 2021, the highest value in the last ten years.

The amount of cement sold in the last year reflects an increase of 29.1% over the previous year, which registered 119.9 thousand tons, according to data compiled by the Regional Directorate for Statistics of Madeira (DREM).

Even more significant was the rise in value of that raw material used in civil construction. The value of cement sold in Madeira in 2021 stood at 17.5 million euros, showing an annual increase of 33.5%.

In the 4th quarter of 2021, the amount of cement sold in the first sale increased by 30.9% compared to the same period last year, while the sales value grew by 43.9%.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...