ETIAS VISA WAIVER FOR UK CITIZENS

The EU has confirmed that British citizens will be eligible for ETIAS when it is launched at the end of 2022. This means that UK nationals will not need a visa for short stays in Europe after Brexit but an ETIAS visa waiver will be required.

As EU citizens, Britons had enjoyed freedom of movement across the EU. Although there are no new visa requirements for British citizens travelling to Europe, there are some new rules and regulations to be aware of after Brexit.

British passport holders must meet all the ETIAS requirements for third-country nationals in order to apply. More information about the documents needed and other eligibility criteria can be found on the link below.

