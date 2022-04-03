Museum of Modern Art hosts classical music concert

The Virtuoso Trio, made up of violinists Andrei Ladeichikov, Olga Samara and cellist Laszlo Szepesi, will interpret some of the greatest composers of Classical Music in a concert that will take place on Wednesday, April 6, from 18:00, at the Museum of Modern Art of Madeira (MAMMA).

The program includes interpretations by Bach, Vilvaldi, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Mozart, among others. This journey through so-called erudite music will last one hour. Tickets are now available, their value is 15 euros and can be purchased at the Museum itself or on the Bonding Experiences website .

Museum doors open 30 minutes before the concert. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the program includes a welcome drink and a guided tour after the concert. MAMMA is located in Largo da Paz, Estrada Monumental, 14. For more information, please call: 291712279.

