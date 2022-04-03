Yellow warning for prolonged precipitation until midnight

The IPMA has just issued an update on the weather, namely for the rain in the Madeira archipelago, which will continue under yellow warning until midnight.

Initially the yellow warning was scheduled to run until 9 pm, but according to the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, will continue for a few more hours.

The meteorological authority also maintains the yellow warning for maritime agitation, which predicts waves from the north of 4 to 4.5 meters for the north coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, which will be in force between 9 am and 6 pm tomorrow, Monday.

Wind guru is still showing wind gusts above the recommended limits to land, so we could still see some diverted flights tomorrow, be prepared if travelling tomorrow, I don’t think aurli és will cancel, but will take a chance, and see if the weather opens to let them land.

Like this: Like Loading...