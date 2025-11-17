Catamaran towed to Caniçal Marina after rescue operation in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Lifesaving Station was activated in the mid-afternoon of this Monday to tow a catamaran that was trying to reach a safe port after encountering difficulties at sea.

The vessel had already seen a large part of its crew evacuated by helicopter, with only two remaining on board who chose to stay to try and safeguard the catamaran.

During the afternoon, the vessel SANAS103 was mobilized, which towed the catamaran to the Dreams Hotel Marina in Caniçal, where the catamaran and its two crew members were safely delivered.

The operation was coordinated by the Command, Communication and Control Center of SANAS Madeira, in conjunction with MRSC Funchal.

